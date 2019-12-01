|
Audrey Ann Zambelli
July 7, 1930 - November 26, 2019
Resident of Ben Lomond
Mom was born in San Francisco in 1930 to Althea Hann and William Murphy. She loved the City and roamed it freely as a child, and later as a fun-loving young adult. The stories she told…
My brother, Patrick Michael Phillips was born in 1950, then in 1952 she married my dad, Alexander Zambelli. After he came home from serving in Korea they had me in 1953. The marriage didn't last but they never divorced and she was always close to the Zambelli family.
She moved us kids to my grandmother Althea's cottage in Brookdale in 1958 and spent the rest of her life in Santa Cruz County. Her youngest son, Steven Frederick Pohl, was born in 1963. Mom worked for County Bank of Santa Cruz for a zillion years, in Boulder Creek then in Santa Cruz. She later worked for Raytech. She made her home with me in Ben Lomond in her final years and I am so thankful that she was independent and active until her last two weeks. She passed swiftly as she wished. She was an unconventional person who lived by her rules without concern of what people might think. Not your typical mom, but one who was greatly loved.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Althea and William, her sons, Patrick in 1982 and Steven in 1963, and her never-ex husband, Alexander in 1973. She is survived by me, her daughter Tina Noland, as well as grand fur-babies Tempe, LuLu, Angel and Tigger. Sleep well mom, in the redwood forest that blankets our family now and forever.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019