|
|
Audrey Fontes
March 26, 1927 - October 14, 2019
Capitola
Audrey was born in San Leandro, California to Ernest Andrew Totten and Cecile Wilma Fisher. She was raised in Capitola, California where she attended Soquel School, Mission Hill Junior High School and Santa Cruz High School. Her family moved to Hayward after her sophomore year and she graduated from Hayward High School in 1944. She attended San Jose State and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Social Work.
On May 9, 1947, she married Anthony Wayne Fontes in San Jose, California. They were married 69 years until his passing in 2016. Audrey and Wayne lived in Greenfield, Soquel and San Jose before moving to their home on Cliff Avenue in Capitola in 1962 where they lived for 49 years. Audrey was a stay-at-home mother until the late 1960s when she began working, first as a substitute teacher, then at Browns Bulb Ranch in Capitola and finally at Shockley's Jewelers in Santa Cruz. She served a part of a term as a member of the Santa Cruz County Board of Education. In 2011, she and Wayne moved to Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz where they lived the remainder of their lives.
Mom did not enjoy housework and cooking was not her favorite thing to do. But her cookie jar was always full and the front door was always open to family, extended family, friends and friends of friends. Her greatest interest was people and getting to know them. She was particularly fond of spending time with her grandchildren – reading with them, going to the movies or just hearing about their lives. No detail was too small. We will remember Mom for walks on the beach, collecting shells and smooth stones, her apple pie, and using peanut M&M's as a bribe. But, most of all, we will remember her smile. It always welcomed us. She was a kind soul who showed great empathy for those in her life.
Audrey is survived by daughter Jessie (Butch) Mudgett, son Tony (Beverley) Fontes, son Murray (Debbie) Fontes; grandchildren Anthony, Conrad, Alex, Taylor, Heath, Vince, Wade and Cole and great-grandchildren Audrey, Huxley and Alan. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunshine Villa for the care shown to Audrey during her final years and to Hospice of Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for Audrey Fontes
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019