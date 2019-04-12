Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Barbara Ann Sproul


Barbara Ann Sproul Obituary
Barbara Ann Sproul
Nov. 17, 1917 - March 31, 2019
Boulder Creek
Barbara Ann Sproul, amazing matriarch of the Sproul family, passed away after a well lived life at home in Boulder Creek. She lived independently and was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Her son, David, predeceased her. Survivors include her sons, Bruce Sproul and Fritz Sproul, and her grandchildren, Annie Bilauca, Cameron Sproul, Tess Sproul, Andrew Sproul, Stacey Sproul and Stephanie Sproul. A celebration of her life will take place at the Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club at 1 PM on April 13, 2019.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
