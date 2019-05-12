Home

St Joseph's Catholic Community
435 Monterey Ave
Capitola, CA 95010
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
St. Joseph's - Contact the church for details
Capitola, CA
View Map
Barbara Jean Lathrop
Jan. 18, 1933 - May 3, 2019
Santa Cruz, CA.
Barbara Jean Lathrop died Friday, May 3rd in the early afternoon at Santa Cruz Post Acute Care after an eight month battle with cancer.
Born in 1933 in Watsonville, CA, she graduated from Watsonville High School.
Barbara was always active in the Catholic church and was loved and admired.
She is survived by her sons Gregory Lathrop and Trent Lathrop of San Francisco and brother Manuel Travers of Watsonville, CA.
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola, CA. Contact the church for details.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 12, 2019
