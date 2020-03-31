|
Barbara Morris
March 19, 1933 - March 23, 2020
Santa Cruz California
Barbara Gray Morris was born in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada on March 19, 1933. She grew up in Eastern Canada, and attended University of Maine at Farmington. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Maine and then relocated to Palo Alto, California. In Palo Alto, she met her husband, Harold Morris and moved to Yosemite National Park where they lived for five years and had two sons, John in 1960 and Rob in 1963. On Halloween of 1963, the Morris family settled in Santa Cruz. In Santa Cruz, Barbara was a homemaker, raising her boys, and supporting Harold in operating Plaza Bookstore and Paper Visions. Barbara enjoyed volunteering for the Friends of the Santa Cruz Library and Trinity Presbyterian Church. Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020. She is survived by her Husband Harold Morris, Brother Ben Gray Jr., Sister Joan Martin, Son Robert Morris, his partner Carolyn Mellor, and Grandson Alex Morris Sklan. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020