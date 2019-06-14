Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Oldden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Oldden

Sept. 23, 1923 - May 30, 2019

Santa Cruz

Barbara Oldden, 95, died of natural causes at her home with her daughter by her side, on May 30, 2019.

The youngest of four children, (and the only one to have been delivered in the hospital), Barbara was born in New Jersey in 1923 to parents Stanley Oldden and Ethel Brown. She grew up in New Jersey, New Rochelle and New York City.

A passionate lover of music, particularly jazz and classical, she fell in love with the music of Benny Goodman, and when she was fourteen, took up the clarinet. She attended Bennington College in Vermont and majored in music. Her professors included Otto Luening, Eric Fromm and Martha Graham. She often said those four years were the happiest of her life.

Barbara married Raleigh Smith (a jazz drummer, Yale graduate and owner of a hospital fund-raising corporation) in 1951 and had three children with him who were raised in the quaint village of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. The marriage dissolved in 1959, and as a single parent, she worked hard to provide for her family. (And she somehow survived having three teenagers all at the same time.) She developed self-sufficiency and frugality, teaching herself basic home maintenance tasks, from installing storm windows each winter, to insulating the attic. In between part-time work, caring for home and children, she returned to school, and received a Masters Degree in educational psychology.

Her many jobs included tutoring, executive secretary, county eligibility worker and as an assistant in a speech pathologist's office. She also held various volunteer positions, including shelving at libraries and clerking for the United Nations gift shop. At the age of 40, Barbara took up playing softball, and started and coached her own women's softball team (Powder Puffs) with players ranging in age eight to forty five years old! She also loved sailing, and bought herself a 14- foot long Sailfish (a flat-topped sailboat known as the "ironing board of the ocean"), to sail the wind and waves of Long Island Sound, sometimes accompanied by all three children, and only occasionally capsizing.

In 1974, Barbara loaded up her twins and two large dogs and set out in a VW camper van for a three thousand mile trek, to settle in Santa Cruz, California, where her niece Sandy lived. (Her eldest son stayed on the east coast to finish college.) Years later, after retiring from a county job as a Medi-Cal eligibility worker, she decided to explore other areas of California, and lived in Santa Barbara, Santa Rosa and Pacific Grove, before returning to Santa Cruz in 2006. She was proud that she held a part-time job in her 80's while also volunteering at the library and playing clarinet in the local orchestra. She also served on the Monterey Grand Jury for two years, and was instrumental in helping develop a plan for senior housing in the area.

Barbara was a skilled and avid bridge player for decades, and often said that once she could no longer play bridge, she didn't feel life was worth living. Indeed, she played bridge 2-3 days a week up until two months before her death.

Barbara was a proud Democrat and decades-long member of the League of Women Voters, and WILPF. Politically active most of her life, she marched in the Ban the Bomb march in New York City in the 1960's and through most of her adult life wrote dozens of letters to the editor of various newspapers, addressing sociopolitical issues. Among her many concerns, homelessness ranked at the top.

Were there a Heaven, I suspect she'd be dancing to big band jazz, playing with her beloved dogs Chessie, Chessiekin, Nellie, Star, Rusty and Steevie and her pet squirrel, Baa; and having long talks with her father. She'd also probably try to get Frank Sinatra's autograph and perhaps a kiss.

Barbara was feisty, independent, loving, impatient, passionate, honest, maternal, empathetic, intelligent, creative, beautiful, humorous and sometimes grumpy.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents and her siblings Jane, Eleanore and Steever, and her numerous beloved dogs. She leaves behind her three children, Wendy, Steven and Jeffrey (Smith), niece Sandy (John), grand niece Leda and grand nephews Jared and Max.

A memorial service is being planned. Please enjoy the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Bill Evans, Mozart and Benny Goodman in her memory. Should you wish to make a donation to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter or the SPCA in her name, she would be forever grateful.





