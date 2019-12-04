|
Barbara Ottalie Reed
53 Year Resident of Boulder Creek
Barbara Ottalie Reed of Boulder Creek, CA passed away at home on November 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 87. Barbara was born March 1, 1932, in Westchester County, NY. She was the middle child of three born to her parents James and Bettina Power. She married Kenneth Reed in Kansas City, Mo, June 21, 1958. They built a home in Boulder Creek, CA in 1966 where she lived until her death.
Barbara was a wonderful, loving and devoted wife and mother. She always put family first. She was a member of Gateway Bible Church (formerly known as First Baptist Church of Scott's Valley) for over 40 years. She supported missions outreach through the church and other organizations. She was a member of PEO Chapter PH in Santa Cruz for over 20 years. She was a strong supporter of Veterans groups and Native American youth organizations. Her organizational and planning skills were an asset enjoyed by many community groups. She enjoyed watching quail and other birds that she fed outside her home.
She is survived by her loving husband Ken, their sons David Reed and Michael Reed, and her brother, Bruce Power, of Los Gatos, CA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, James A. Power, JR.
She will be remembered as a kind and caring person, and as a role model to all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Gateway Bible Church in Scotts Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Gateway Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Gateway Bible Church, or Hospice of Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019