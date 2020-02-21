|
|
In Memory of
Barbara Ottalie Reed
1932 ~ 2019
There will be a Celebration of Life for Barbara O. Reed, of Boulder Creek, who passed away November 30, 2019, at the age of 87. Barbara was the loving wife of Dr. Kenneth Reed and devoted mother of David and Michael, and sister of Bruce Power. The celebration will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Gateway Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Rd., Scotts Valley, CA. on March 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with remembrances, fellowship, food and song. Her family would be honored by your attendance.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020