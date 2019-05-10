Barbara Susan Mayers

40 Year Resident of Aptos

Barbara Susan Mayers, age 75, passed away May 4, 2019 in San Francisco after a long fight with Myotonic Dystrophy and Lymphoma. A mother, daughter, artist, and psychologist, Barbara lived in Aptos, CA for 40 years.

Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio as the daughter of Hermine Brooker and Herb Mayers. A born artist, Barbara earned a BFA in Sculpture at Ohio State, a Masters in Psychology from Ohio University and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at The California School of Professional Psychology. Her dissertation was titled, "Recalled Childhood Experiences of Effective Child Psychotherapists."

Barbara established a private practice in Santa Cruz specializing in therapy with children and adults including working with kids in foster homes. In addition to her career, she maintained a love of fine arts, drawing and sculpture, with a particular study of horses and family figures in her work.

Barbara cherished her independent spirit throughout her life, and particularly loved recounting tales from her adventures studying abroad in Mexico in the 1960s. She loved nature and the ocean, sailing, hiking, gardening, dogs, cats, and a good bargain.

Barbara brought life, energy and tenacity to those she loved, and she will be greatly missed. Her survivors include her son, Eric Mayers (San Francisco) and his wife, Ashley Roof; her sister, Kathleen Mayers; her stepbrother, Bob Wein; niece Zoe Zaret, and nephews Matthew Heller and Daniel Heller.

A memorial service will take place 11am on Tuesday May 14th at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel in Santa Cruz, CA.





