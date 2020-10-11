1/1
Barbara Wagner
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Wagner
June 16, 1937- Aug 2, 2020
Crooked River Ranch, Oregon
Barbara and her Family were a long time resident of Santa Cruz, she moved to Oregon in 2001 so she could be closer to her Daughter and Grandkids.
Her Family were members of the Portuguese Hall which Barbara was Crowded Queen 3 years in a row. Our Mom was very talented she could literally do it all. sew, interior design, floral arrangement and let us not forget Cooking. Barbara's smile and witty sense of humor is what people loved about her. she is proceeded in death by her Father George Silva and Mother Ema Quadros, along with her Son Brian Ray. She is survived by her Son Michael Ray of Morgan Hill, Ca. her Daughter Lynette and Son in-law Scott Porter of CRR, Or. 3 Grandchildren Ashley and Brittny Porter of CRR, Or. Marc Porter of Prineville, Or and 1 Great Granddaughter Khloe Porter also of CRR, Or.
Autumn Funeral
Redmond, Oregon


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Autumn Funerals Llc
485 Nw Larch Ave
Redmond, OR 97756
(541) 504-9485
