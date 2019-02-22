Baylie Annette Hall

Feb. 27, 2013 - Feb. 22, 2013

Santa Cruz

Baylie Annette Hall passed away February 22, 2013 and was born February 27, 2013 at 2:03 pm beautiful perfectly sleeping at 2lbs 8oz. Her surviving twin Gracie Jean Hall was born before her on February 27, 2013 at 2lbs 13oz. Baylie and Gracie lived a healthy life inside their Mothers womb. Baylie loved to kick Grace who loved to answer her back. They loved to hiccup too. Never letting their Mom sleep. Their pregnancy was a spontaneous fraternal twin birth. Meaning they had their own sacks but shared a placenta. At 30 weeks gestation the placenta abrupted taking the life of Baylie. Miraculously the placenta stopped abrupting over Grace who stayed in utero for another 5 days until her lungs fully developed. The Mother was able to give a natural birth at Dominican hospital with the support of Jesus, midwives, nurses, doctors, husband and many others.

The Mother Erin Jessica Hall and Father William Christopher Hall were able to hold their sleeping angel for a few hours in hopes to memorize her. It also helps the grieving parents heal better. They were able to give her a bath and dress her in a gown. Baylie Annette Hall has been cremated and her ashes will be spread on the family property in Corralitos. Baylie Annette Hall is survived by her twin Grace, older beautiful sister Leah and big bro bro Andres. The Mother wants other parents who are grieving the loss of their baby to know that they are not alone in this. Please contact your local HAND grief group. Helping After Neonatal Death. Their the Mother has found help in coping with the tragic loss of a baby. Grief share at Twin Lakes church has also been helpful.





