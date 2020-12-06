Benjamin Allen JamisonJun. 13, 1972 - Nov. 14, 2020Santa CruzWith deepest sorrow, we announce that Benjy "BJ" Jamison, 48, died from an epileptic seizure on November 14, 2020, in his beloved hometown of Pleasure Point, California. A lifelong resident and fixture of the community, he often said "he who dies with the most barrels wins." Though that surely meant that Benjy won, this town and those who loved him have certainly lost.Benjy was born on June 13, 1972, at Old County Hospital in Santa Cruz. Even as a 3-year-old, he was a daredevil, sneaking out of his bedroom window to visit his friend Shane in the middle of the night — so often that his parents eventually nailed the window shut.Benjy was raised a man of the sea. He started surfing at a young age, and soon became one of the best in the area. It was like First Peak Lefts couldn't barrel without him, as he grew up on and with that wave. In his 20s and 30s, he traveled frequently to Uluwatu, on the Indonesian island of Bali, where he immersed himself in the culture, learning the language and befriending the locals. As with everywhere he went, the people there loved him; some said he was one of the best barrel riders they'd ever seen at Uluwatu.Besides being an avid surfer and fisherman, Benjy was a skilled builder who strived for perfection in everything he touched. His life's work can be seen around Santa Cruz: in our craftsman style homes, our Trestle Trail Bridge, and the pillars holding up our wharf.In 2008, Benjy's whole world changed when his son was born. Buck was his greatest achievement; his greatest love. Benjy was an incredible father who proudly passed his passion for the ocean onto his son, frequently taking him fishing, surfing, and freediving at home and in places like Kauai and Fiji.Though Benjy was a curious and adventurous traveler, it was at home that his presence truly resonated. He was a Pleasure Point King and a Surfing Icon; an unforgettable character and fearless leader, whose soul is embedded in our cliffs and shores. He was endlessly devoted to this community, and to the "Pleasure Point Boyz" — the family he'd chosen since childhood.Benjy will be remembered for his striking blue eyes, his beautiful smile, and his huge heart. He will be remembered for being generous with his time and knowledge; for being loved and respected by every person and animal he met; for being a watchful and loving son and a fiercely loyal friend. But most of all, he will be remembered as a mentor and a teacher; a man who showed us how to respect the line up and each other.Even though he's no longer waving at you from the rail at the end of 34th Avenue, Benjy is not gone. He shall forever be a part of this place — he will be with us every time we rise for early morning surf checks, every time we drift for halibut, every time we look out on the ocean he loved so much.Benjy is predeceased by his dear nephew, Justin Hellmund. He is survived by his son, Buck Jamison; his parents Jack Jamison and Judith Hellmund; his sister, Michele Seman; his nieces Alison and Katelynn Schroeder; his nephew, Christopher Hellmund Jr.; his brothers, The Pleasure Point Boyz; Buck's mother, Shalene Petersen; and countless friends and neighbors.The community is invited to remember Benjy by paddling out or taking a walk on Pleasure Point on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buck Jamison's educational fund at Bay Federal Credit Union, 3333 Clares St., Capitola, CA 95010.