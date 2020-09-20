1/1
Benjamin Christopher Crabb
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
January 14, 1978 - August 25, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
His Life Has Given More Than Death Can Take Away
Our Ben passed away August 25, 2020, in the home that he shared with his beloved wife Amy Sheppard-Crabb in Santa Cruz. Sadly, he also leaves behind his mother Kate Greene and his stepfather Ralph, his father Chris and his stepmother Janie, his brother Matt & many other family members & numerous friends.
A Celebration of Ben's life will take place at Ocean View Park in Santa Cruz, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Social distancing will be observed & masks are to be worn to keep us all safe. Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.
As Ben loved the ocean and Santa Cruz, Ocean View Park is the perfect spot to send him off as we share our love & happy memories together. Please RSVP and contact Kate at goodlife12434@gmail.com with any questions.
If you would like to send your condolences to Ben's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Benjamin Christopher Crabb



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Ocean View Park
