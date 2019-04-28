Benny Davis

Jan. 18, 1942 - April 23, 2019

Merced

Benny Eugene Davis, 77, of Merced, CA, went home to be with the Lord April 23, 2019 in Merced.

A small graveside service for family will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95065.

Ben was born in Fort Smith, AR to Eugene and Gladys Davis on January 18, 1942. He went to high school at Watsonville High and graduated in 1960. He went on to earn a certificate in plumbing from UA Training Center. He worked as a plumber for Local 62 and later for Local 393 for 40+ years. Ben enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with family.

Ben is survived by his wife, Donna Davis of Atwater, son, Kevin Davis of Salida, daughter, Lynette Rota of Santa Cruz, daughter, Tammie McPherson of Aptos, daughter, Sherie Davis of Watsonville, daughter, Amie Norris of Aptos, grandchildren, Sierra and Olivia Davis, Anika, Liam, and Genevieve McPherson, and Ezra, Merete, Trey and Marcus Norris, brother, Charlie Davis of Bentonville, AR, brother, Jerrell Davis of Greenland, AR, brother, Darrell Davis of Greenland, AR, sister Connie Green of Fayetville, AR, brother, Terry Davis of Panama City, FL, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nikki Davis.

Memorial donations may be made to , . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Park Merced Assisted Living and Hinds Hospice for their caring and wonderful work.





