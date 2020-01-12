|
|
Berry Jeannette DeWaele-Dillon
July 14, 1964 – Dec. 22, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Berry DeWaele-Dillon passed away on December 22, 2019 at her home near Natural Bridges in Santa Cruz, following a lengthy struggle with Cancer. She was 55. Berry was born in the Hawaiian Islands in Kailua, Oahu on July 14, 1964. She was the daughter of Jules DeWaele and Marian Arlene Foster. She grew up on Pauahilani Place in Kailua. She attended St. Andrew Priory School in Oahu, University of Colorado in Boulder and earned a Master's degree in City / Regional Planning and Public Health from U C Berkeley in 1995. She later received Licensure in Landscape Architecture in 2018. She has worked as a City and Regional Planner in Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz and more recently as a Planner and Landscape Architect for Dillon DeWaele Associates in Santa Cruz.
Berry enjoyed sketching / rendering. Loved spending time hiking, mountain biking, Hula dancing and pursuing Hula studies. She also had a keen interest in spiritual and meditation studies and practices. She was a member of Tehaunui School of Hula, attended the Nine Gates Mystery School and Lehua Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett-Hula and it's traditions.
Berry is survived by her husband of twenty five years, Michael Brian Dillon; her children, Brian DeWaele Dillon, Spencer Dillon and Paige Dillon and her brother, Rick DeWaele. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian Foster DeWaele and Jules DeWaele and her brother, Tom DeWaele.
Please email Melissa Workman at [email protected] for information regarding Berry's celebration of life.
