BessieKapingOct. 8, 1927- Nov. 7, 2020Santa CruzBessie Ray Kaping passed away on Nov. 7 at age 93. She was born in Bowlegs, Oklahoma and moved to Santa Cruz at age 14. She married William "Bill" Kaping and together they built their home of 70 years and ran Kaping Roofing. She enjoyed watching Oakland A's with Bill, and crocheting afghans. She is survived by a son, Ed Kaping (Nancy) of Santa Cruz; a daughter, Jillinda Musco (Frank) of San Jose; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Bill at age 93; her parents, Vester and Ida Terrell; her 3 sisters (including twin Dessie), 3 brothers; and granddaughter, Jennifer.No services planned at this time.