|
|
Betty J. Nash (Gebhart)
Sandy, Utah
Betty J. Nash (Gebhart), born 6-6-1931 to Ralph and Arlie Gebhart, Grant NE. Died 1-21-2020 due to complications related to age and dementia. Parents and all siblings previously deceased. Married Wayne Nash 1949, deceased. Married Jim Erb 2000, deceased. Her children are Barry (Karen), Tim, Shielia (Neil); 4 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Mom was very proud to be a Nebraska farmer's daughter and granddaughter. She went from a country girl to being a world traveler. She took each of her children and most grandchildren on trips out of the USA—Africa, Peru, Japan, southern England, Germany, Australia and Russia being some of the places she visited. Dogs were an important part of mom's life. Paddi, the Australian cattle dog mix was her last and most cherished.
Burial and celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter in her name. Visit www.jenkins-soffe.com to share condolences.
View the online memorial for Betty J. Nash (Gebhart)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020