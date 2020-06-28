Betty Jane Bates
August 18, 1922 - June 14, 2020
Santa Cruz, California
Betty was born in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, to Mary and John Scannell. She grew up next to the Mississippi River in Rock Island, Illinois, leaving at age 19 to serve her country as a Navy WAVE during WW2, offering support in the Medical Corps. Her last duty station was Treasure Island, where she vividly recalled seeing the city lights shine to proclaim the war's ending in 1945.
After separating from the Navy, she returned to her beloved Illinois to attend Augustana College, then returning to California to begin her teaching career. In early 1950, she met another Navy veteran, Edward Bates, at the Alabama Dance Hall in Oakland, thus beginning a love affair that spanned 70+ years and produced three children, Mary (Les) Gaukel Forster, Mike (Lorrie)Bates, and Anna (Monte) Gifford.
Betty and Ed lived in Milpitas from 1954-1976, where Ed served as the school district Superintendent and she continued her teaching career until they moved to Santa Cruz. Betty was a lifelong learner, and attended Cabrillo College until her late 80's. She and Ed were longtime members of the Garfield Park Christian (Circle) Church, and she drew upon her faith throughout her life.
In addition to her husband Ed, and children Mary, Mike, and Anna, she is survived by grandchildren Rob, Michelle, Ben, Gwen, Mikey, Christy, Ariel, Vanessa, and Forest, along with 13 great-grandchildren. Betty is most certainly now enjoying grand adventures with her grandson Rick, who left us in 2013.
Betty's family will hold a virtual memorial service at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff at Live in Serenity, Hospice of Santa Cruz County, and the County of Santa Cruz Veteran Services Officers. The family will appreciate any and all memorial contributions to Hospice of Santa Cruz County: https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.