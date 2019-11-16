|
|
Betty Janet Madrigal
September 23, 1930 - November 11,2019
Aptos
Betty Janet Madrigal, born September 23 1930, passed peacefully at The Cottages of Carmel on Monday morning. She was 89 years old. Betty, originally from London, England, was a part of WWII's Operation Pied Piper, where she and many other children were evacuated during the aerial bombings of London. Betty, having been an only child was delighted to have spent time with her new "brother" and "sister, in the English countryside. Betty had a beautiful Soprano voice and studied under the same vocal teacher as Julie Andrews. At 23, Betty left London for Toronto, where she met her first husband, Antony C. Sutton. Her journey began in London, passed through Toronto, Detroit, Southern California, Cupertino and finally, in 1973, Betty found her way to Aptos. Several years later Betty and Antony parted ways. Her True Love story began in 1979, when she met and fell in love with Larry Madrigal. It was a love story they shared until her last breath.
Betty is survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry Madrigal; daughters Elizabeth (Bruce) Dini and Jane Christenson; grandchildren Melissa (Ryan) Carabeau; Joseph Woolpert and Cassandra Grant; step grandchildren Caitlin (Charlie) Scott and Matthew Dini and great grandchildren Cooper Scott and Elliot Carabeau. Betty never truly lost her British accent, which she could dial up when the occasion called. Always the proper lady, she will be missed. Her family is grateful for the loving care and attention she received during her last years in the Memory Care Unit at The Cottages of Carmel and in her final days with Hospice of the Central Coast.
View the online memorial for Betty Janet Madrigal
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 16, 2019