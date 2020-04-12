|
Betty Loveland
February 21, 1926 - April 7, 2020
Santa Cruz
Betty Loveland passed away peacefully at home on April 7 with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born Feb. 21, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Beulah Easterday. At age five her family moved to Winfield, Kansas. Betty began playing the violin and viola at a young age and was chosen to attend the prestigious Interlochen Music Camp while in high school.
Her family moved to California in 1944 and Betty enrolled at Pomona College as a Music Major. While working as a counselor at a summer camp for girls, she met and fell in love with the camp doctor, Robert Loveland, M.D. They married on December 28, 1946 and moved to Hollywood, where Bob had his medical practice.
They raised four daughters and Betty was involved in PTA for 22 years. She was a frequent volunteer in her daughters' classrooms. She and Bob also loved to hike and backpack, and spent many summer adventures hiking in the Idaho Wilderness.
In 1984, Bob and Betty moved to Prescott, Arizona. They had many happy years there, until Bob's passing in 1995.
In 2013, Betty moved to Santa Cruz to be closer to her family. She quickly became involved in the Santa Cruz community, volunteering as a docent at Wilder Ranch State Park, joining the local PEO chapter and many bridge groups and serving on the board of her residence at DeAnza. She generously took her daughters on yearly international vacations, to such destinations as Turkey, Iceland, Portugal and Cuba.
She is survived by daughters, Maggie Crawford (Ray), Debbie Loveland, and Betsie Tanza (David). Another daughter, Cathie Ilich died in 2007. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Mark Ilich, Lexie Sheybani (Sy), Laurel Maxwell (Ross), Nick Tanza (Sara) and Monica Meagher (Jarl) and four great-grandchildren, Dominic and Logan Tanza, Mira Elizabeth Meagher and Milo and Sammy Sheybani.
Services will be held at a later date. Please contact [email protected] to be notified when details are available.
In her memory, donations may be made to Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks - Wilder Ranch, Santa Cruz Symphony, Friends of the Santa Cruz Library or Camp Kesem at UC Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020