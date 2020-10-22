1/1
Betty Wyman
1924 - 2020
Sept.22,1924-Oct.7, 2020
Santa Cruz
Betty Leavitt Wyman died of natural causes on October 7, 2020, at her home in Santa Cruz. She was born in Waterbury, CT to Levi and Marion Leavitt.
She enjoyed many jobs during her life and always had a personal connection to people. She had the gift of gab.
In her retirement years Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting friends, children, grand children, and great grand children across the country.
She enjoyed playing bridge well into her 90's and did the NYTimes Cross word puzzle daily. Betty had a positive attitude and a wit that kept young and old entertained. She loved music and sang in barbershop quartets and choruses for nearly 30 years.
She will be missed by her children: Eleanor Bliss of Trinity FL, Donald Wyman of Carlsbad Ca, Barbara Andrews of McKinney, TX, Nancy Wyman of Worthington Ma, Christopher Wyman of Port Richey, FL, and Katherine Davis of Oakland, CA
She leaves 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Betty made friends easily and was a great conversationalist. She will be missed by many.
Betty was predeceased by her husband David T Wyman in 2003, after 56 years of marriage. Her sister Nancy J Chesnick died in 2004.
Gratitude for Hospice of Santa Cruz, CA.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 20, 2020
Nancy, Eleanor, et al...So sorry to hear about the passing of Betty. Not only was she a cool mom when we in high school, but a 'Presence' where ever she went. I met up with her again in the barbershop community where I got to relate to her as an adult and member of a competing chorus. She was completely unflappable and always in a good mood. It was always a pleasure to bump into her!
Treasure your memories of which you have many...
With deepest sympathy,

Pam (Hooper) Conry
Albuquerque, NM
Pamela Conry
Friend
October 20, 2020
Betty was a wonderful person whom I got to know when she moved to Cheshire and sang in the choir at my Dad's church on the hill. I send my deepest condolences to her family. Peace to all
Leslie (Holmes) LaPlante
Friend
October 20, 2020
Lots of fond memories of Mrs Wyman and her wonderful family while living on East St in Pittsfield. My condolences to the Wyman family.
Craig Harris
Neighbor
