Betty WymanSept.22,1924-Oct.7, 2020Santa CruzBetty Leavitt Wyman died of natural causes on October 7, 2020, at her home in Santa Cruz. She was born in Waterbury, CT to Levi and Marion Leavitt.She enjoyed many jobs during her life and always had a personal connection to people. She had the gift of gab.In her retirement years Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting friends, children, grand children, and great grand children across the country.She enjoyed playing bridge well into her 90's and did the NYTimes Cross word puzzle daily. Betty had a positive attitude and a wit that kept young and old entertained. She loved music and sang in barbershop quartets and choruses for nearly 30 years.She will be missed by her children: Eleanor Bliss of Trinity FL, Donald Wyman of Carlsbad Ca, Barbara Andrews of McKinney, TX, Nancy Wyman of Worthington Ma, Christopher Wyman of Port Richey, FL, and Katherine Davis of Oakland, CAShe leaves 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Betty made friends easily and was a great conversationalist. She will be missed by many.Betty was predeceased by her husband David T Wyman in 2003, after 56 years of marriage. Her sister Nancy J Chesnick died in 2004.Gratitude for Hospice of Santa Cruz, CA.