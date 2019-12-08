|
|
Beverly Gray
March 29, 1945 - June 25, 2019
Santa Cruz
A magnificent soul, Beverly D. Gray aka Mom/Momma to her daughter Tina M. Cacace (Chris Baker) and son David M. Cacace; Aunt Bev to her nieces, Lacie Gray (Troy Lawson) and Lainie Gray; Bevy to her late brother Lloyd Gray; Grammy to her granddaughters, Alexandra L. Baker and Nakiya E. Baker; great Auntie Bev to great niece, Tylor Gray-Perry and her daughter Ryan Jae; and great nephews, Truman and Owen Lawson and Cyrus Gray Castaneda, passed away on June 25, 2019 after a year and half long bout with multiple myeloma, an insidious blood cancer.
Beverly was born 74 years ago to parents Cotton Gray and Velma Lee (Taylor), both preceding her in death, in Thackerville, Oklahoma but spent the majority of her growing up years in Santa Cruz County. She attended Soquel Elementary (as did her two granddaughters) and graduated Santa Cruz High School (1963) where she was introduced to Larry Cacace who had graduated SCHS the year before. They married in August 1963, remaining so for 13 years. Newlywed Beverly worked in clerical for, then, Prolo Chevrolet of Santa Cruz and after Larry began his career as a Pharmacist, she spent her time as a domestic goddess, becoming involved in the Woman's Hospital Auxiliary and the PTA at her children's elementary school. After their separation, Beverly went to work for Bank of America and retired from her 25-year run with the bank in the early 1990's. She came out of retirement when Home Depot in Capitola opened to bring her shine to the appliance department. Friendly and hard-working, Beverly was well-liked by customers and coworkers alike. Her spicy red hair was matched by her wit and she received many badges of honor, being named Employee of the Month several times among them. She gave 10 years of service to HD and had to leave when the pain of the cancer became too much.
Beverly was a gifted sewer and crafter. She would retreat to her decked out sewing room for her "therapy", as she called it, stitching away, making baby blankets, quilts, aprons for all ages, seasonal decorations, stuffed characters and dolls, and mostly all of the whimsical tops she wore at Home Depot. Her creative flair for arts and crafts never disappointed. Like her art pieces, she was one of a kind. Beverly also had a knack for cooking and baking. Like her mother before her, she could whip up a yummy meal using only a few ingredients in the frig. Her kid's fondest meal memories were when she would make "breakfast" for dinner or individual pizzas with flour tortillas. She was her happiest when baking sweets and sharing the kitchen with her more than willing helpers, her granddaughters. They were her light. Her joy.
Beverly was a lover of humor and laughter and a wicked Scrabble player. Not stopping there, she was a whiz at card games, dominoes and board games. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word-search and jigsaw puzzles too. In the last decade, she upped her reading game and found a good book to be relaxing and fulfilling. She will be missed beyond measure. But it will be her kindness, her bright smile and her sweet & often sassy spirit that will forever be remembered and live in our hearts.
A simple gathering and celebration of Beverly's life happened at her daughter's home on June 29 where many of whom came, took home with them pieces of her fabric talent. She would be touched. Her family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Heartland Hospice for their attention and care. A very special thank you to the visiting loving caring cousins, Lacie, Lainie and Rebecca, the angels here amongst us. MANY thanks to all of the family, friends and coworkers who came to tell wonderful stories, share fond memories and honor beautiful Beverly and all the many hats she lovingly wore for each of us.
If making a donation in Beverly's name is your wish, she was a fan of Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz and more recently, the Teen Kitchen Project. There has already been a donation with her name on it made to the organization The Fabrica in The Hub on Pacific in downtown Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for Beverly Gray
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019