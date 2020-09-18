Bill RogersMarch 9, 1929 - Sept. 6, 2020Long Beach, CAWilliam (Bill) Bernard Rogers, Jr. passed peacefully at the age of 91 on September 6, 2020 from natural causes in Long Beach, California. He is survived by his wife, Julianne Belbin, who was with him at his death, and his daughter, Tracy (Rogers) Beckwith, her husband, James, and their three children. His death is proceeded by his mother, Helen Julia Rogers, his father, William Bernard Rogers, and his older sister, Bernandine (Rogers) Monroy Rice. He was married for 42 years to Abigail Josephine (Norrod) Rogers who previously passed in 2002.Born in Newark, Ohio he was a "depression era" baby and attended 12 different schools throughout his youth, eventually settling in El Cerrito, California where he graduated from high school. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College and played football. Bill served in the Korean War where he ran trains as he had work experience with Union Pacific. Upon his return, Bill used his GI Bill to attend San Jose State University from where he earned his degree. He was also a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity.In1960, he and Abby Jo Norrod, a stewardess originally from Tennessee, married. In their early years together they lived in Oakland, Hayward, and Pleasanton, California. Bill was gifted at math and earned his teaching credential where he taught junior high school and became involved in school administration. Their only child, Tracy, was born in 1964 and a few years thereafter Bill became the Monterey County labor representative for the California Teachers Association (CTA). The family lived in Santa Cruz (Pasatiempo) where they made dear and long lasting friendships. During those years, the family enjoyed two extensive trips to Europe and maintained a cabin in Incline Village. Bill was a member of the Santa Cruz Rotary Club. He retired from CTA in 1986, but served as a professional arbitrator and a Nevada Judge Pro-Tem for a number of years there after. He and Abby snow-birded between Incline Village, NV and Kailua-Kona, HI until her passing. Bill became a full-time resident of Hawaii and in 2009 he married Julianne Belbin, originally from Australia. The two remained on the Big Island until their move to Long Beach, California in 2015. Julianne lovingly cared for Bill until his passing.Bill was known for his intelligence, witty humor, and his pursuit of an active and full life. He was an avid skier and golfer, and ran a number of marathons, even completing the Santa Cruz Triathlon. He was a loving, generous and dutiful husband, father and grandfather.SoCal Cremations, 16742 Stagg Street, Unit 103, Van Nuys, California 91406