Bill Wallace

Bill Wallace Obituary
Bill Wallace
Formerly of Scotts Valley
William Kenneth "Bill" Wallace, Jr. died Feb 12.
Bill was born Apr 26, 1932 in Modesto to William Kenneth and Carol Graves Wallace. He worked 30+ years for PG&E in Cupertino and Santa Cruz and served as an elder at First Baptist Church of SLV (now Trinity Bible).
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Chase; his children: David of Moscow, Idaho; Peter of South Bend, Ind.; Elizabeth Stockwell of Canyon Country; Sarah Seymour of Portland, Ore.; and Sharon Hawthorne of Portland, Ore.; 29 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb 21, at Trinity Bible Church, 7301 Highway 9, Felton, CA 95018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Bible Church.


View the online memorial for Bill Wallace
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 18, 2020
