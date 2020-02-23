Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
3301 Paul Sweet Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95065
(831) 475-2464

Billie Joyce Hightower


1944 - 2020
Billie Joyce Hightower Obituary
Billie Joyce Hightower
Feb. 23, 1944 - Feb. 16, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Come serve the Lord with gladness and joyful songs! Join us to Celebrate the Life of Billie Joyce Hightower on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz, CA. Visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am, Funeral Service at 11:00am with Burial to follow at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. If you would like to offer condolences to Billie's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
