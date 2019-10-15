Home

Billie Sue Adams

Billie Sue Adams
16 Dec - 27 Sept 2019
Aptos
Billie Sue Adams passed away on the Sept 27 at home. She would have been 92 this December.
Mom, Grandmother, Greatgrandmother, and great friend was born in Arkansas City, Kansas and moved to Bakersfield, CA as a young girl. While returning from a visit to Kansas, she met a student pilot, Robert Adams, and slipped her address to him. They were Married in Independence, MO in 1943.
Sue and Bob raised four boys while moving all over the country and overseas while in the military. Sue, while living in Montana adopted an Indian dog that a pilot brought back from Alaska and that started a long career in raising and then showing Siberian Huskies. Sue became a professional dog handler and presented Show Dogs of various Breeds all over the country and in Mexico and Canada for many years.
Sue was predeceased by her husband and oldest son, Robert Jr.
She is Survived by her sons, Frank (Sharon), David (Robin), John (Nancy) and Bob Jr's widow Rosalie, six grand children and seven great grand children. She is also is survived by her brother-in-law, John Thomas Adams who has shared her life for the last eight years. Mom was a wonderful woman and a great friend to many. We will all miss her greatly. Please, in lieu of flowers give generously to .


View the online memorial for Billie Sue Adams
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019
