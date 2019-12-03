|
Bob "Bobcat" Bradfield
Mar 21, 1961-Nov 1, 2019
Aptos
On November 1, 2019, Robert Bradfield of Aptos died suddenly in a biking accident in Santa Cruz. He was 58 years young. Bob was the son of Robert Bradfield and Nancy Elsden Bradfield and was born and lived briefly in Lima, Peru, then Ithaca, New York and a year in Cambridge, England. He spent most of his formative years in Orinda California, graduated from Miramonte High School (1979), then California State University Chico (1987).
After college, Bob immersed himself into his passion of biking, working at South Valley Bikes then launched his own business "Bobcat Bicycles" in Salinas in 1994. The business, after twenty-five years, remains open under the care of Craig Tucker and other loyal staff that have been there since day one. In addition to bicycles Bob had a zeal for driving racecars. One week before his death he won two SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) 2019 year-end Championships and was awarded Driver of The Year with his White Miata #36. An incredibly talented driver, he was continuously supported by Rusty Carl of Rusty's Repair in Santa Cruz. Their unique and treasured partnership since 2002 earned them a total of twelve regional championships and one national championship.
Bob loved riding his mountain bike with friends in the UC Santa Cruz hills, Nisene Marks Park and Ft. Ord. What he loved most of all was being with his friends and family and his daily trips to the forest and beach with his beloved dogs Beauty and Marko. He was generous, larger than life, loud and funny. He had a contagious smile, endless energy and an enormous enthusiasm for life and friendships.
Bob's love of life and the outdoors was perfectly complemented by equestrian Annie Hutchins, whom he met in Nisene Marks Park. Their love was immediate, and they melded horses and bikes together and married in 1994. Their home was in Aptos for 30 years, enjoying shared beach sunsets, horse/bike adventures and hosting guests.
He is survived by his wife Annie, mother Nancy Montoya (Vic) Monterey, sisters Wendy (Mike) Scheck, Orinda; Debbie (Jeff) Chaney, Oceanside; nephews Brandon Scheck, Kyle Chaney (Leslie), nieces Lauren Scheck, Hannah Chaney, sister-in-law Buffy and father-in-law Warren. His father Robert Bradfield predeceased him in 2017.
Bob's sudden and shocking absence leaves a gaping hole for many. Family, countless friends and valued Bobcat Bicycle customers will miss him beyond belief. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a high school bicycle scholarship fund
https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/NationalInterscholasticCyclin/SupportNorCalMTB.html
OR
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bob-bradfield-memorial-fund-for-sfr-volunteers
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday December 15 from 1-4 at the Cowell Hay Barn at UCSC. RSVP at
http://evite.me/9VwUEGptKE
