Bonnie (Lawrence) CunninghamJune 17, 1933-May 14, 2020CapitolaBonnie, known by her middle name of "June" to her close family, was born in Santa Cruz, CA with a long family history in the Twin Lakes area. Living for many years on Bonnie St. (a street named after her) near the Yacht Harbor, she attended Live Oak Elementary School, Mission Hill Jr. High and Santa Cruz High School. In 1955 she married Edward Cunningham Sr., together they had five children and made their home in Capitola.Bonnie was one of the oldest living members of Twin Lakes Baptist Church in Santa Cruz, later Twin Lakes Church in Aptos. She loved her church family and was grateful for the support they provided over the years as she raised her kids on her own. Summer and winter camps, along with youth choir tours were available through the church's support and the kind generosity of others.A gifted and devoted mother, Bonnie worked faithfully to raise her children to love the Lord, show kindness and compassion, honesty and integrity, modeling through her life what she believed. For many years Bonnie was the local Avon Lady, going door-to-door in order to do what she valued much: being home when her children returned from school daily. Other work included Spacious Living Construction and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office, places she loved dearly.She loved the ocean, having spent her teen years at The Cove near 17th Ave. Bonnie enjoyed long drives by the water in Santa Cruz, Pacific Grove and Carmel. She could be found sitting on a bench "people watching", with her infectious smile and great sense of humor, she had a heart full of love for anyone she met. Her love for Jesus, her devotion to family and friends, along with her care for the young and old alike, left an indelible impression on many lives. She will be remembered fondly as a second "mom" to many, the sweet lady with an open heart and home to all.Bonnie is survived by her four children: Kathy (John) Thill of Soquel, Edward (Shelly) Cunningham Jr. of Fullerton, Penny Lopez of Ben Lomond, and Mary Ann (Gary) McConnell of Aptos; brother Philip (Donna) Lawrence of Chowchilla, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, many cousins and beloved nieces and nephews. Though she will be missed on earth, Bonnie was greeted in heaven by her eldest daughter, Jennifer Sturtevant Rindon, brother, Harold William "Jerry" Lawrence Jr, father and mother, Harold Lawrence Sr. and Alice Lawrence, along with so many cherished relatives and friends.Bonnie passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at her home in Capitola. DUE TO COVID-19 REGULATIONS, WE WILL POST AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER MEMORIAL CELEBRATION IN THE FALL. For more info, email: CapitolaJuneBug@aol.com or contact the church/family. Contributions in her name can designated for Camp Hammer or "Mom's Angels" ministry - Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr. Aptos, CA 95003, (831) 465-3300.