|
|
Bonnie Hansen
Sept. 17, 1949 - May 9, 2019
Santa Cruz
Bonnie Hansen passed away peacefully at the Driftwood Health Center of Santa Cruz as a consequence of Mitochondrial disease. Bonnie grew up in Menlo Park and later resided in Aptos and Santa Cruz. She worked as a legal secretary, condominium manager and assistant manger of Imperial Tennis Club of Aptos. Bonnie is preceded by her son Greg Walker, and she is survived by her son Matt Lawson (Satsuki) and their two children, Bow and Kaya, all living in Japan. Bonnie loved to cook, arrange flowers, decorate, be with her dog, and socialize with her many Imperial Tennis Club members. Her favorite memories were being with her children and among her friends.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 22, 2019