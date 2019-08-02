|
|
Bonnie Johanson
Feb. 23, 1955 - Jul 15, 2019
Capitola
Bonnie Susan Johanson, age 64, passed away peacefully on July 15th, 2019 following a courageous struggle with cancer. Surviving are her sisters, Eleanor Francis of Mendham, NJ and Marie Johanson of Atlanta, GA, and her two nieces, Remy and Martika Johanson-Murray of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving is a beautiful and loving community of friends in the Santa Cruz, CA area and well beyond. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 pm on September 10th at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, CA.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019