1/1
Bradley Angel Hernandez
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Angel Hernandez
Oct. 13, 2000 - Nov. 12, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Santa Cruz
Bradley Angel Hernandez passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020 at his home. He was 20 years old. Bradley was a third generation Santa Cruz native. He was born on October 13, 2000 to Lauri and Miguel Hernandez. He attended Harbor High School.
Bradley was a generous, gentle, and giving person. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Bradley had a huge heart, quick smile, wicked sense of humor, and was not afraid to say what he felt. Bradley loved music, going to concerts, and playing his guitars. Music was something that came easily to him. He loved hanging out with his friends and brothers. He loved movie night with his mom and going out to eat with his dad. All who knew him loved him.
Bradley is survived by his mother Lauri Hernandez, father Miguel Hernandez, and two brothers Daniel McKenzie and Christopher Hernandez.
A private service was held on November 24th and a Celebration of Life will be held in early December. Anyone who would like to attend please contact Danny McKenzie via Facebook.


View the online memorial for Bradley Angel Hernandez



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved