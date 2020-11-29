Bradley Angel HernandezOct. 13, 2000 - Nov. 12, 2020Lifelong Resident of Santa CruzBradley Angel Hernandez passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020 at his home. He was 20 years old. Bradley was a third generation Santa Cruz native. He was born on October 13, 2000 to Lauri and Miguel Hernandez. He attended Harbor High School.Bradley was a generous, gentle, and giving person. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Bradley had a huge heart, quick smile, wicked sense of humor, and was not afraid to say what he felt. Bradley loved music, going to concerts, and playing his guitars. Music was something that came easily to him. He loved hanging out with his friends and brothers. He loved movie night with his mom and going out to eat with his dad. All who knew him loved him.Bradley is survived by his mother Lauri Hernandez, father Miguel Hernandez, and two brothers Daniel McKenzie and Christopher Hernandez.A private service was held on November 24th and a Celebration of Life will be held in early December. Anyone who would like to attend please contact Danny McKenzie via Facebook.