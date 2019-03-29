Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Brommer Street Park
Brandon Husted


Brandon Husted
Jan. 23, 1995 - Jan. 27, 2019
Resident of Arnold
Brandon was born and raised in Santa Cruz until he was 20. He graduated from Coastanoa High, and participated in things like Live Oak Little League when he was younger, and programs such as FoodWhat. Many people knew him for frequenting "skate spots" and being being a typical "grom". He had been attending Columbia College and living in Calaveras county for a few years. Brandon was a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his mother Dominique, sisters; Alexandra, Cierra, Drew, and niece Sidney. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7th at high noon, at Brommer Street Park.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
