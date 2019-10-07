|
In Loving Memory
Brian M. Brandt
10/7/83 – 11/02/11
A kind, compassionate person who put others before himself. Who despite ridicule and adversity, looked the other way. But chaos creeped in like a cloud and brought you to your knees. The negative filled your head and you lost your control over the things that really mattered. Time slowly rolled by and you found yourself chasing something you couldn't see. There was a fine line between what was real, and your emotions that lie dead. Time took it's toll and then it was over. I will continue to search. Love, Mom
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019