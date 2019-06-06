Home

Brian R. Armstrong, 58, a resident of Santa Cruz, Ca; and a previous Treatment Plant Operator for the Co. of Santa Cruz; a member of the Santa Cruz Moose Lodge, passed away on 2/23/2019.
He will be remembered most for his sense of humor and adventure, generosity; his willingness to help his family, friends and acquaintances and his love of his animals.
Brian is survived by his long-term partner Gayle, his sisters Caryl, Denise, Lisa and his brother Larry.
A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held for Family, Friends and Acquaintances from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, on Saturday, June 8th, 2019; at the Santa Cruz Moose Lodge #545. The Lodge is located at 2470 El Rancho Dr., Santa Cruz, Ca 95060, right off Ca. Hwy 17, Mount Hermon Rd. Exit.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a POT LUCK Dish, your memories and any photos you may have of Brian that you would like to share with the group. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 6, 2019
