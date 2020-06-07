Bruce Stanley KissellApr. 15, 1944 - June 3, 2020Resident of FeltonBruce Stanley Kissell passed away in his home on June 2, 2020 at age 76. Bruce was born on April 15, 1944 to Jerry and Dorothy Kissell. He was raised in Columbus Grove, Ohio and attended Columbus Grove High School and Heidelberg College. Throughout his life his lived in Columbus Grove and Bettsville, Ohio and Ben Lomond and Felton, California. He worked for Zoller Casting Co. and Hayes-Albion in Ohio and at United Centrifugal Pumps in San Jose upon moving to California. He retired after many years as the Facilities Supervisor for Plantronics Inc. in Santa Cruz. Bruce enjoyed fishing, home improvement projects and entertaining friends and family. Bruce is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Mae. He is also survived by his sons Jeffery Bruce and John David and brothers Richard and Jerry. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia and brother Thomas. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 800 Ohlone Parkway, Watsonville, CA 95076, and Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709.