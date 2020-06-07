Bruce Stanley Kissell
1944 - 2020
Bruce Stanley Kissell
Apr. 15, 1944 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Felton
Bruce Stanley Kissell passed away in his home on June 2, 2020 at age 76. Bruce was born on April 15, 1944 to Jerry and Dorothy Kissell. He was raised in Columbus Grove, Ohio and attended Columbus Grove High School and Heidelberg College. Throughout his life his lived in Columbus Grove and Bettsville, Ohio and Ben Lomond and Felton, California. He worked for Zoller Casting Co. and Hayes-Albion in Ohio and at United Centrifugal Pumps in San Jose upon moving to California. He retired after many years as the Facilities Supervisor for Plantronics Inc. in Santa Cruz. Bruce enjoyed fishing, home improvement projects and entertaining friends and family. Bruce is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Mae. He is also survived by his sons Jeffery Bruce and John David and brothers Richard and Jerry. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia and brother Thomas. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 800 Ohlone Parkway, Watsonville, CA 95076, and Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
June 6, 2020
So sorry to hear this Sue. Prayers and love to you and all of your family. He was really a great guy.
Pete and Polly Stuckman
Friend
June 6, 2020
Family
Lisa Loewus
Family
June 6, 2020
Bruce &amp; Sue
Lisa Loewus
Family
June 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Uncle Bruce will remain in our hearts forever. Mark's favorite memory is fishing with him at the bridge and mine is visiting and sharing popcorn! With love, Mark and Lisa Loewus
Lisa Loewus
Family
