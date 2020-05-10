Dr. Bryan LeeSep. 29, 1922 - Mar. 26, 2020Resident of Santa CruzDr. Bryan Lee died peacefully at home on March 26 at the age of 97. He grew up in Portland, Oregon, son of Shee Wong Lee and Benson Lee. He attended the University of Oregon where he was recruited by the OSS, the wartime predecessor of the CIA, to spy in China during the early years of WWII. China was occupied by the Japanese army and this was very dangerous. He was flown into China "over the hump" from Burma. He was awarded a purple heart for injuries.After the war he attended medical school and trained in family practice at Contra Costa County Hospital where he stayed on a teaching staff for 15 years. He moved to Santa Cruz in the early 70's and worked in the ER at Dominican Hospital until he retired in 1987.He was known for his good humor and booming laugh and had many friends. He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Way Lee and Tot Lee and 3 sisters who died in infancy. He is survived by his longtime friend, Sylvia Shew and his 5 nieces and nephews in Oregon.