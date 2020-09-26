Calvin "Cal" TabucchiSept. 19, 1942 ~ Sept. 5, 2020Resident of AptosCal Tabucchi, 77, passed September 5, 2020 at home in Aptos, Ca. He was born in San Francisco to Calvin L. And Dorothy M. Tabucchi. Survived by his wife Carol of Aptos, sister Celinda Tabucchi-York (John York) of Santa Ana, brother Jim Tabucchi (Trevlig Pearson) of Reno, nephew Jeff York of Boston, nieces Taronne Tabucchi of San Francisco, Cameron Tabucchi of Reno, Delaney Tabucchi (Finn Short) of Reno. He was "Bonus Dad" to Brett Paolucci (Patti) of El Dorado Hills and Brooke Paolucci of San Jose and "Bonus Grandpa" to Bennett, Kellan and Quinn Paolucci all of El Dorado Hills.Cal was a teacher at C.T. English Middle School in Los Gatos for 30 years. He had life long friends from those years and served as head chef at the Teacher's Lounge Cafe until he almost burned down the school. Cal should have continued in education teaching Retirement 101. No one did it better. After retiring he acquired his Captain's License and taught sailing at Pacific Yachting in Santa Cruz. Sailing was a favorite pastime along with skiing, tennis, biking, golf, fishing, singing, dancing, painting (his true talent), Bocce, and napping.He was a member of the Starlight Lounge Band of Morgan Hill and the Mother Pluckers Trio of Aptos. He was a founding member and served as Commissioner of the Bocce Ball Boys Club of Aptos. Because Cal gathered friends and so many memories through out his life, a Zoom gathering would not be the kind of farewell he deserved. Therefore, his celebration of life will take place when we can give him the party he wanted.Donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz would be appreciated. Their care is exceptional in so many ways. To Luc, Isabel and Imelda, thank you for all your comfort and care.