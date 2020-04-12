|
|
Camilla Corbin
March 3, 1943 - April 4, 2020
Hagerstown, MD
Camilla Frances Corbin, 77, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Saturday, April 4, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born Wednesday, March 3, 1943 in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Norman C. Girard and the late Elizabeth V. (Rowlands) Girard.
Cam studied Art and Anthropology at University of California, Berkeley, where she met her husband. They married in 1965. She was an active and contributing member of AAUW, DAR, and EGA. In California she was also a member of Soroptimist International and the Red Hat Society. In 2012, she and her husband moved to Maryland to be closer to family. Cam loved art, flowers, and beautiful things, as well as Golden Retrievers and animals of all kinds.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Corbin; daughter, Susan E. Brown and husband, John; brother, John E. Girard and wife, Jan of CT; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A remembrance for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington County SPCA, 13011 Maugansville Rd, Hagerstown, MD, 21740.
