Candace Marie Ledwich
1955 - 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Candi lost her brave fight with Leukemia on Valentine's Day.
A Napa native, born on March 10, 1955 to Dr. Thomas and Mary (Freddie) Ledwich, she attended St. John's Elementary and Justin/Siena High School before heading to UC Santa Cruz for her bachelor's degree in psychology. It was there, as a freshman, that she met the love of her life, Todd Tsukushi. They were married on Nov. 2, 1978 and settled down to a happy life in Santa Cruz. They have two wonderful children, Kevin and Alyssa.
For several years before going back to school, Candi ran Creative Pre-School and was on the Board of Directors for the Santa Cruz Toddler Care Center. She began her new career as a teacher of 1st and 2nd grades at Natural Bridges School, where she remained until it closed. She then moved to Gault Elementary and taught there, most recently classes for students with English language needs, as long as she was able.
Candi's other love was dance. She was happiest when she danced. For 34 years she and Todd taught Ballroom Dance through the City of Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Department, and she spent many, many happy hours taking classes, teaching and performing at Dancenter, Capitola.
She is survived by her husband of more than 41 years, Todd, her son Kevin Tsukushi of Santa Cruz, her daughter Alyssa Tsukushi of Montrose, CO, her sister Lisa and brother Michael (Denise) of Napa. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Tom and her sister Martha.
No services are currently planned. If you would like to do something in remembrance, you could donate to Gault Elementary School, Dancenter's Special Needs Dancers, or you could take a long walk along the shore or in the woods and admire the beauty of life; or you could dance.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020