Candy Lynn DeLaHunt
Sept. 13, 1946-Sept. 27, 2019
Resident of Soquel, California
Candy was born in San Francisco and raised in San Bruno. She died at home, surrounded by friends and family, after a brief illness. She worked at Cedar Medical Clinic in Santa Cruz for over 30 years as their medical receptionist and greeter, and was loved by patients and staff alike. Candy loved her family, traveling, tending her flowers and plants, dancing, music and concerts, especially her favorite band, the Grateful Dead. She had a passion for painting flowers on rocks, and gave them to her friends throughout the years. Candy also loved reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Candy was the daughter of Milton Hopper and Kay Lawler, both deceased. She was married 31 years to Eric James Pfau, and leaves behind two children, Lorrie Holstein Alward and Jeff Holstein, grandchildren Megan, Paul, and Kari, and great-grandchildren Emma, Ronin, Lillian and Luke.
Candy had a zest for life. She died as she lived, generous of heart, putting others above herself, with humor and dignity, with class and poise, and as sweet as Candy! She was beloved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Candy and Eric's home, 2125 Laurel Glen Rd., Soquel, California on Sunday November 3rd from 12pm-5pm.
Candy, "Fare thee well, we love you more than words can tell."
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019