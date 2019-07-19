Carl T. Lindner

Apr. 6, 1922 - June 14, 2019

San Jose, CA

Carl Thomas Lindner, 97, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones, on June 14, 2019.

Carl was born to Alfred and Helen Lindner in Pinole CA, and moved to San Jose 3 months later. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior High, and San Jose High. At San Jose State, he earned his B.S. and M.A. in Economics.

As a child, Carl worked in the orchards of the "Valley of Heart's Delight," picking fruit and cutting 'cots. He worked in the canneries to earn his way through school. During WWII, he served in the US Army Air Corp, and earned a commission in the USAF Reserve.

Carl's 35-year career in procurement saw the rise of "Silicon Valley," and he retired from GTE in Mountain View in 1987. While at GTE, he served as Small Business Procurement Liaison and as President of the Government-Industry Small Business Council of the SF Bay Area. He also taught Principles of Purchasing at SJ City College.

Carl played saxophone all through school. While in the Robert Olmstead Band, he played in the Fiesta de las Rosas parades in the 1920's and 30's. As an adult, Carl played the organ and painted in oils and watercolors.

Carl loved San Jose's history and neighborhoods. He was a docent for the SJ Historical Museum, St. Joseph's Cathedral, and SJ Fox Theater. He was an active member of the Preservation Action Council and the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Association. In the 1980's he organized several reunions for former residents of Grant Street, which now lies under Hwy 280.

Carl was a fabulous gardener, and maintained gardens in San Jose and Felton. When he joined the Sons in Retirement, Br. 74, he served as president and speaker chair of SIRs Men's Garden Club of Santa Clara Valley.

Carl is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine Lindner; and by brother Al Lindner, sister Elsie Smith, nephew Alfred Lindner, and son-in-law David Porter. He is survived by daughter Sue and step-grandchildren Kaye and Will Porter; son Pete, daughter-in-law Peggy, and grandchildren Megan, Peter, and Nick; nephews Ken and Tim Smith; nieces Pamela and Claudia Lindner.

A private memorial will be held. Please consider donating to the San Jose Rose Garden or History San Jose.





