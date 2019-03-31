Carl William Humphrey

February 17, 1923 - March 29, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz/Vacaville

Carl was born February 17, 1923 in Santa Cruz, CA. and called Santa Cruz home for most of his life. Later in life, he spent nearly 20 years living at Lake Berryessa. Carl served with the Army Air Corp during WWII and then the California National Guard. Between the two services, he totaled 39 years. His primary employer had been Lockheed located in the Santa Cruz Mountains. His final working accomplishment was being part of the team working on the Hubble Space Telescope.

Mr Humphrey is survived by two daughters, Martha Scrivens and son-in-law Ken Scrivens of Vacaville and Karen Wright of Las Vegas, NV. a son, Doug Humphrey and daughter-in-law Bethann Humphrey of Las Vegas, NV. His Sister Maxine Moon of Scotts Valley. In addition, Carl was lucky to have 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece.

Services will be Wednesday April 3rd, 11:30 AM at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, CA. 95065. Contributions preferred to: Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation C/O General Electric M/C HFBAF 1989 Little Orchard St. San Jose, CA. 95125 [email protected]







