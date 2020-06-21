Carla McSweeney
1966 - 2020
Carla McSweeney
June 17, 1966 - May 11, 2020
Santa Cruz
Carla McSweeney, also known as Cola Chloe Constantine, passed away from natural causes on May 11th. We are heartbroken losing her so soon. Carla went to Aptos High School, Cabrillo College, and UC Berkeley. She worked at MHCAN for several years, embracing and supporting the community. She loved music of all kinds, and played cello, piano and guitar. Carla was loved by a large circle of friends and family. She leaves behind her mother, Anna; her sons, Stephan and Matt; and her siblings: Mary Ann, John, and Donna. Her father, John, predeceased her. Our dear Carla is now at rest with the Angels.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
