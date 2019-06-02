Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
Carlos V. Serpa


Carlos V. Serpa Obituary
Carlos V. Serpa
July 16, 1932 - May 27, 2019
Watsonville
Carlos V. Serpa died at Watsonville Community Hospital May 27, 2019. He was 86. Carlos was born on July 16, 1932 in Watsonville, California. A native of Watsonville, he has lived his entire life here. Carlos worked as a shop foreman for Granite Construction Co. for 34 years, retiring in 1989. He loved to fish and go camping in his fifth wheel. He also built hot-rods and enjoyed going to car shows. Carlos was a skilled gambler. His favorite place to go was the Black Oak Casino in Sonora.
Carlos is survived by his son, Fred (Karen) Serpa, and daughter Debra (Vincent) Crabill; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jone.
A Chapel Blessing service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 2, 2019
