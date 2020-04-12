|
Carol Agnew Adams
June 20, 1952 - March 21, 2020
La Selva Beach
Our beloved and always joyful, Carol, left us Saturday evening, March 21, 2020 while at home in La Selva Beach in the loving embrace of her adoring family: her daughters Jenny and Annie, her son's in law Deus Haraja and Iain Harris, her precious granddaughter Sayari Haraja, and husband Tom. Shortly before she closed her eyes, the clouds parted to reveal a glorious sunset in her honor.
Carol remained devoted to her parents, Virginia and Albert Agnew (deceased), her brother Edward, and her sister Connie Agnew Brien.
Carol came to Santa Cruz from Pasadena, California in the early months of 1989 to join the administrative team at Dominican Hospital. During her 18 year tenure at Dominican, Carol initiated and developed numerous health and human service programs for the county. In time, she became a valued advisor to State and Federal elected officials. Arguably, she was the face of Dominican Hospital, and oh what a face it was, with her one in a million smile. Her joyful countenance served her well in accomplishing her goals to improve health care at all levels. Following Dominican Hospital, she spent 10 years as a Vice President at Natividad Hospital in Salinas, Ca. She was a major contributor in bringing the hospital to profitability, all the while remaining true to her core value, that health care should be accessible to all, regardless of economic status. While Carol's professional involvements and accomplishments were numerous and noteworthy, they never, for one minute, eclipsed her devotion to her daughters, Jenny and Annie.
Carol made enduring friendships with other accomplished women in our county and together they formed a group known affectionately as the Posse. Celebrating milestones in each other's lives was the reason they existed. They particularly look forward to their annual retreat to Sedona, Arizona.
Equally important to Carol were friendships established in graduate and undergraduate school at UCLA. The ladies of Apartment K, as they were known, remained lifelong friends. They too made an annual pilgrimage to a favored destination. Carol was an avid Bruin, except for when she tacked away from the fleet to marry a sailor from that other school across town.
Our family is exceedingly grateful to all Carol's friends and neighbors who expressed their caring for her by preparing meals during the many months of her illness.
Carol will long be remembered for her gracious hospitality by her ever expanding extended family from the Pacific Northwest to San Diego in the south, from exotic lands in Tanzania and South Africa to the mid, south, and far Western Pacific. Carol lived and loved life fully, especially the life she and Tom shared, whenever possible, on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii.
Aloha to all who loved her.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020