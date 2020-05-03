Carol Ann Maggipinto
January 16, 1949 - April 19, 2020
Resident of Pajaro Dunes
Carol Ann Maggipinto, 71, formerly Carol Ann Risoldi of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed peacefully on April 19, 2020 in her beloved home on the seashore in Watsonville with her loving family at her side.
She is survived by Mark Patrick Maggipinto, her devoted husband of 35 years, her cherished daughter and son, Kristin Amy Amirault of Bedford, NH and John David Pendleton of Campbell, CA, along with her two grandsons, David Jay Paddol and John Dumont Pendleton.
Carol attended college in Salem, MA before settling in Northern California. She met her husband Mark and raised her family in San Jose while pursuing a career as a Financial Aid Director at several vocational schools in the Bay Area. She retired once her children were grown and moved to Aptos in 1998 to be near the ocean. Here she developed a love for the card game Bridge, becoming an accomplished player and achieving the rank of Sapphire Life Master. She competed in tournament play where she won several events.
She was a world traveler (she would often begin preparing for a trip upon having just returned from one) as well as a gourmande, enjoying fine dining and wine. She was an avid dancer who loved music and the joy of dancing. She had a special gift of empathy for others and touched so many with her uplifting, kind spirit. Carol will be missed by all and will forever live on in our hearts.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 3, 2020.