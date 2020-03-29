|
|
Carol Joy Query
July 2, 1940 - March 7, 2020
A Resident of Santa Cruz, Ca
Carol Joy Bedord Query passed away peacefully in her sleep March 7, 2020. Carol was born in Cut Bank Montana to Lyle and Ethel Bedord in 1940. She met and married her husband, Charles Query and was married for 45 years until Charles passed away in 2010. The two settled in Santa Cruz in the early 1960's and made their home and family there until their deaths.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Sabajo (and her husband Donn Sabajo) and Julie Larson, (and her husband Shaun Larson), a grandson, a brother in Kalispell, Mt., a sister in Cut Bank, Mt., as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Carol enjoyed being a member of the California Native Plant Society, Santa Cruz chapter (CNPS), a Girls Scout Leader for her daughters, a local Santa Cruz Natural History Museum docent, gardener and an amazing cook. She worked for many years as a Lead Secretary for a chemist professor at the University of Santa Cruz California.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Carol, however, in light of the current Coronavirus, we are delaying until this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome at the Santa Cruz CNPS ( cruzcnps.org ) or Save Our Shores (saveourshores.org) If you would like to express your condolences to Carol's family, share your memories, or check on service information, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020