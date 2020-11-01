Carol WinterhalderDec. 15, 1936 - Oct. 16, 2020WatsonvilleOn Friday, October 16, 2020, Carol Elizabeth Winterhalder passed away in Royal Oaks, California. A native of Oxford, England, Carol came to the United States as a young adult when she married Roland Eric Grunert. Together they had children Paul, Steve, and Karen Grunert, and resided in Burbank, California; Omaha, Nebraska; and Yuba City, California, before settling in the Santa Cruz area. Carol proudly earned a Bachelor's Degree from San Jose State University, and was a talented artist and writer. Later in life, she met and married Robert Lyle Winterhalder, and spent 40 happy years together at their home high on a hill outside Watsonville, California. Carol and Robert also loved to travel, visiting 30 countries together. Robert passed away in 2017, but Carol continued to enjoy painting, gardening, and most of all her beloved companion animals. Carol is survived by her brother, Twink Pether, of Oxford, England; all three Grunert children; stepchildren Gretchen Moulis, Barbette Mylar, and Lyle Winterhalder; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A gravesite memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Santa Cruz County SPCA.