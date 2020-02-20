|
Caroline Flowers
October 10, 1942 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Caroline was born in Evanston, Illinois to William and Virginia Flowers. She moved with her family to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she was joined by her sister and brother. She attended elementary and junior high school in Tulsa, moving with her family to Winnetka, Illinois at age 14. After graduating from high school, she moved with her husband to Glenview, Illinois where she gave birth to her daughter, Jill and son, Scott.
Caroline loved nothing better than change. She left Illinois in 1969 and moved with her children to San Jose, California. A few years later, she moved to a house in the Santa Cruz mountains. When that house slid down the mountain in a severe rainstorm, she moved to the city of Santa Cruz.
While living there Caroline bought and sold 5 different houses, made improvements to all of them and decorated each in a different style including antique, stark modern and shabby chic. She could, as the saying goes, "make a silk purse out of a sow's ear"! Not surprisingly, she switched careers from a long-held job at Kaiser Permanente to Real Estate sales. She excelled at this second career as she loved houses and could help her clients envision what a property could become with a few improvements and decorative touches.
Seeking change and a new adventure, Caroline moved to a house she purchased in Reno, Nevada which she decorated in a western style. She found she did not do well in the cold winters, so a few years later she moved to a house in Arroyo Grande which she decorated in a Mexican Hacienda style. It was while she was living there that she was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), so she moved back to Santa Cruz to be closer to family. There she lived in a mid-century modern house that she renovated and decorated with period pieces and Danish modern furniture.
Caroline enjoyed her many friends and particularly loved her dogs that she called "the girls." She stayed as active as she could until survival from her lung disease required more and more oxygen. She bravely faced this fatal disease with dignity and good humor until, finally, it took her life.
Caroline is survived by her daughter and son in-law Jill and Dan Dion, her son and daughter in-law Scott and Laura Sawyers, her sister Barbara Force and brother William Flowers. If you would like to offer condolences to Caroline's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020