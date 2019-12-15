|
|
Carrie Lynn Newby
Dec. 20, 1963 - Nov. 5, 2019
San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of Carrie Lynn Newby announces her passing on November 5, 2019, at the age of 55. Carrie grew up in Santa Cruz and graduated from Soquel High School in 1982. Carrie graduated from the Radiologic Technology Program at Cabrillo College which launched her career as an Ultrasound Technologist at Natividad Hospital for 10 years. Carrie then moved to San Jose and worked for GE as an Ultrasound Application Specialist for over 21 years. Carrie was a driven professional with a love of reading and travel. When diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Feb. 2017, Carrie remained steadfast in her will to fight her illness and was the epitome of a warrior. She continued to be a brave, courageous woman, even throughout her final months. Her family and friends will always remember her beautiful smile, positive attitude and her big heart. Carrie was the true meaning of Kindness. Carrie is survived by her mother, Carol Newby, her sisters, Margaret McCulloch and Nancie Newby (Brian Gustavson) and her nephews Colin and Chase McCulloch. Carrie is preceded in death by her father, Winfred Newby. A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oakwood Memorial Chapel.
View the online memorial for Carrie Lynn Newby
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019